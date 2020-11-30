Deadly bicycle crash investigation underway in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said deputies are responding to A1A North at Mickler Road. According to FHP, the crash is deadly.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle on Florida A1A North Monday afternoon in Ponte Vedra.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert on Facebook at about 1 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Florida A1A and Mickler Road involving a bicyclist and a two motor vehicles. The original post described the bicyclists' injuries as serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at 2:30 in a tweet that the bicyclist died from their injuries.

Fatal Traffic Crash: SR A1A @ Mickler Road. Two vehicles and Bicyclist. Cyclist pronounced deceased on scene. Roadway and Intersection are blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/t55Jglt0eD — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) November 30, 2020