Deadly bicycle crash investigation underway in St. Johns County

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle on Florida A1A North Monday afternoon in Ponte Vedra.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert on Facebook at about 1 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Florida A1A and Mickler Road involving a bicyclist and a two motor vehicles. The original post described the bicyclists' injuries as serious.
The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at 2:30 in a tweet that the bicyclist died from their injuries.
The sheriff's office and FHP both said drivers should avoid the area if possible. However, drivers who cannot avoid the area should use caution when driving through the area and expect delays.