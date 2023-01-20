x
This weekend is the deadline to submit your thoughts about erosion in Summer Haven

Tell St. Johns County what you think about one of its critically eroded beaches
Credit: Contributed
Summer Haven Beach and Summer Haven River after Hurricane Dorian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The deadline is this weekend to give your two-cents' worth about a critically eroded beach in St. Johns County. 

The county is studying the Summer Haven area and the erosion that has taken place along that narrow strip of the barrier island.

The ocean waves repeatedly have broken through sand dunes and into the Summer Haven River, sending sand into the river and possibly sanding-in parts of the Matanzas River farther up near the Matanzas Inlet.

Saturday, January 21st is the deadline to submit any questions, comments, or concerns about the ongoing feasibility study.

Click here to access the county's page to submit your thoughts or files.

