Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 24, ballot drop boxes are pulled when early voting ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For those procrastinators among us, you have until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Election officials suggest mailing your ballot back at least one week before November's presidential election.

You can also put it in a ballot dropbox but not for as long as you might think. People may not realize the dates vary by county for how long dropboxes will remain on site.

Election officials report a record number of people voting early or by mail in this year's general election.

“If voters are still contemplating or thinking about it, they need to get on the phone, call us, don’t delay. The deadline is tomorrow. It’s your last opportunity to have one mailed to you," said Vicky Oakes, elections supervisor in St. Johns County.

“They can either call our office at 630-1414, or they can go to our website, duvalelections.com," said Robert Phillips, chief elections officer for the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

Your ballot will then me mailed to you by next Monday.

“Don’t wait until the last minute," Oakes said.

Oakes wants voters to know dropboxes for vote-by-mail ballots won't be available through Election Day.

“The early-voting dropboxes of course end with early voting ends on October 31st, which is a Saturday at 6 p.m.," Oakes said.

Dropboxes are pulled a little later in Duval County.

“We will pull the vote-by-mail dropboxes at early voting sites at the end of early voting," Phillips said. "That will be Sunday, November 1st, at 7 p.m.

In St. Johns County dropboxes are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at early voting sites and 24/7 at the main elections office.

Duval County will launch a new drive-by ballot dropoff at Lot J Monday. That's next to TIAA Bank Stadium.