Deadline to register to vote is in a few hours, here's how to beat the clock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Time is ticking for people wishing to register to vote in the 2020 election as Monday is the deadline to register.

“Folks always wait until the last minute,” said Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan. “I don’t know why, but they always do.”

Hundreds of Duval County residents flocked to the Supervisor of Elections Office Monday. Overwhelmed, the office had to recruit helpers to accommodate the large crowd.

“You can feel the atmosphere with everybody,” said Joan Knipper, who volunteered to help people register. “Doesn’t matter which party they are. They’re all excited.”

“We’ve always thought this would be the granddaddy of elections, and this is proving it,” Hogan said.

Voter registration at the Supervisor of Elections Office wraps up around 6 p.m. Monday, Hogan said.

There are a few options for some who are down to the wire. Those who have a Florida driver’s license have until midnight to register on the Florida Department of State's website. Online registration is only automatic if you already have a Florida driver’s license.

If you have an out-of-state license, you would normally be required to print and mail in your application if registering online, but it needs to be postmarked as Oct. 5, so that option is no longer available.