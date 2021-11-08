Deadline Monday to register to vote for special election to fill late Tommy Hazouri's seat

The four candidates competing in the election include two Democrats and two Republicans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday is the last day to register to vote if you want to participate in the Special Election to replace the seat formerly occupied by former Mayor and Councilman Tommy Hazouri.

On Sept. 11, Hazouri passed away. After his passing, a vacancy in his At-Large City Council seat opened and a Special Election was called to fill his place.

The four candidates competing in the election include two Democrats and two Republicans:

James C. 'Coach' Jacobs (Democrat)

Nick Howland (Republican)

Tracy A. Polson (Democrat)

Howland 'Howdy' Russell (Republican)

Voters seeking to vote by mail must have already requested their ballot by Nov. 4. However, for to vote in person, you must be registered in Duval County by Nov. 8.

Duval County voters will be able to vote for a candidate on Dec. 7th.