Deadline approaching for paid summer internships for Duval County students

VyStar Credit Union and Goodwill of North Florida are teaming up to support the Kids Hope Alliance Mayor's Youth at Work Partnership.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Only a few more days are left for students in Duval County to apply for a paid internship this summer through the Mayor's Youth at Work partnership. Goodwill of North Florida and VyStar are teaming up with the Kids Hope Alliance to support the six-week summer program.



The internships, which pay $10 an hour, are open to students age 16 to 21 who are enrolled in a Duval County high school, GED program, high school equivalency program or technical school. Students must maintain a 2.0 grade point average or higher and open a non-custodial account at VyStar.

“VyStar has a deep-rooted history of supporting youth in our community by offering educational opportunities that prepare them for a lifetime of success,” said Brian Wolfburg, VyStar’s President/CEO. “That is seen through our High School Branch Program as well as opportunities such as the Mayor’s Youth at Work Partnership. We believe that today’s students become tomorrow’s leaders and proudly stand alongside Goodwill of Northeast Florida in support of this program.”

At least 200 internships are available this summer, and more spots will be available in the fall and spring semesters. The deadline to apply for the summer program is Monday, May 10, 2021

“We are still gathering applications from businesses to sign them up. It's going to be in the non-profit sector. It's going to be in the for-profit sector, and I envision this to grow over the years exponentially,” David Rey, CEO of Goodwill of North Florida said. “It's going to cut across multiple industries. There is going to be a ton of opportunity.”

Students can sign up online at www.goodwilljax.org.