DCPS sends letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for priority access to vaccines for teachers, staff

DCPS lost two educators and a student this month.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Duval County's School Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday asking for educators and school-related personnel to be prioritized in the next phase of vaccine distributions.

In the letter, Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen explains that in-person schooling is best for students and the community, but it is difficult to keep everyone healthy without the shots.

Andersen goes on to point out that DCPS has tragically lost two educators and a student just this month. "Providing priority access to vaccines for educators and school-related personnel ensures that our staff is healthy and confident to finish off the remainder of the school year in service to our children and communities," Andersen wrote.

According to an executive order by Gov. DeSantis, Phase 1 priority groups are the only ones eligible for a vaccine in Florida at this time.

Those include frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and people who are 65 and older.

Read the full letter below.

Dear Governor DeSantis,

We would first like to acknowledge the challenge that this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has thrust upon you during your first term in office. The difficult decisions and tasks of guiding our great state through these daunting times is certainly unparalleled. We recognize that any plan for vaccination must prioritize our most vulnerable citizens while also safeguarding the essential workers that make up the critical infrastructure of our communities.

County by County and neighborhood by neighborhood, it has been made clear that one of the most foundational elements of the critical infrastructure in our communities is the classroom. Duval County Public Schools worked quickly to ensure that our schools had appropriate risk mitigation measures and protocols in place so that schools could safely welcome students in the fall. Since then, we have worked to maintain transparency and trust with students and families bringing more students into our buildings from remote learning each quarter. Even prior to Emergency Order No. 2020-EO-07, school Administrators were monitoring students’ progress and reaching out to families of students struggling with distance learning.

We recognize the many reasons that brick-and-mortar education best serves children and the community at large. We also find ourselves challenged to ensure the health and wellbeing of students and staff as the population in our buildings increases while community spread of the virus rises to new highs. Just this month, we have tragically lost two invaluable educators and a student.

We all understand that Schools are essential to the academic, social, and emotional needs of our children as well as the economic infrastructure of our communities. Our educators are trusted members of our community and provide supports well beyond academic standards. They have been working overtime to meet the needs of students both in person and online while also managing their own fears and taking care of their own families. This has been a very challenging year for us all, but our educators are simply exhausted by the burdens that they carry. For these reasons we respectfully request that you include K-12 educators and school-related personnel as a priority in the next phase of vaccine distribution.

Providing priority access to vaccines for educators and school-related personnel ensures that our staff is healthy and confident to finish off the remainder of the school year in service to our children and communities. Offering them some relief through the vaccine will not only have a positive impact on the safety and in-person education of our children, but it will also help bolster community confidence in the vaccine, enhance the effectiveness of our workforce, and demonstrate how much our state leaders value the essential role that they play.

On behalf of the Duval County School Board, we thank you for your time and consideration of this request. We appreciate that you are working hard to make the best decisions for Floridians based on vaccine availability as the distribution continues to move forward.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Andersen, MS, LMHC

School Board Chair Duval County School Board