Duval County Public Schools has released their new football schedule to reflect new start times for some high school football games.

This comes after a shooting which occurred at Raines High School during a football game that resulted in one person dead and two others being injured.

The new schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 1 - week 2 games begin at 10 a.m.

Raines High School at First Coast High School

Lee High School at Westside High School

Thursday, September 6 - week 3 games begin at 5:30 p.m.

Raines High School at Ed White High School

Friday, September 14 - week 4 no time changes

Saturday, September 22 - week 5 games begin at 10 a.m.

First Coast High School at Ribault High School

Friday, September 28 - week 6 no time changes

