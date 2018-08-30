Duval County Public Schools has released their new football schedule to reflect new start times for some high school football games.
This comes after a shooting which occurred at Raines High School during a football game that resulted in one person dead and two others being injured.
The new schedule is as follows:
Saturday, September 1 - week 2 games begin at 10 a.m.
- Raines High School at First Coast High School
- Lee High School at Westside High School
Thursday, September 6 - week 3 games begin at 5:30 p.m.
- Raines High School at Ed White High School
Friday, September 14 - week 4 no time changes
Saturday, September 22 - week 5 games begin at 10 a.m.
- First Coast High School at Ribault High School
Friday, September 28 - week 6 no time changes
