Local News

DCPS: Lockdown lifted at Woodland Acres Elementary, dismissal progressing as normal

The district says the school was placed on lockdown due to a report of a man who was possibly armed on the campus. The situation has since been resolved, says DCPS.
Credit: DCPS
Woodland Acres

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A code red lockdown has been lifted at an Arlington elementary school Thursday and all students are safe, according to the Duval County School District.

The district says Woodland Acres was placed on a code red due to a report of a man who was possibly armed on the campus. However, the district said that the situation at the school has since been resolved.

"The lockdown is lifted, and dismissal is progressing as normal," said the school district in a message to families.

First Coast News has requested more information about the initial report made to school leaders.

