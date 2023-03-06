DCPS is marketing new technology and student ID cards that will launch next school year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On the final day of school for Duval County students, First Coast News got an inside look at changes being made to keep students safe.

“Next school year, we’re really excited to announce that we’re moving to a new smart card technology for our students,” said Jim Culvert, Chief Information Officer for Duval Schools.

Culvert says he is looking forward to the roll out of the new student ID’s. He compares them to hotel key cards.

Students will use them to purchase lunch, check out library books and also use them for their bus system.

“Traditionally in the past we’ve used a bar code on the actual card itself where students would scan but next year we’re going to have an important leap for our bus ridership app and this new app will allow people to tap in and tap off the buses,” said Culvert.

The difference in the new student ID’s is that students will scan the ID’s which will have chip embedded secure serial numbers.

In the past, student numbers were listed on their ID’s which could be copied and used.

There will also be weapons detectors installed in all high schools .

“The new systems are not like a traditional detectors, they’re intended to actually look for the signatures of a weapons,” said Culvert