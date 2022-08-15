x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday

District leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays and more. You can watch live here.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things.

The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school.

It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new, however you can track if your bus is running late at this website.

This issues and other questions will be addressed during Monday's press conference. You can watch that live here.

RELATED: Back to school Duval! Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 protocols, bus delays and more

RELATED: Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out