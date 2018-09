DCPS has tweeted that Ed White High School was on Code Red lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

The tweet went on to say that students and staff are safe, but that dismissal will be delayed due to the lockdown.

Ed White High School Parents: Students and staff are safe. Dismissal will be delayed due to a code red. More information to follow. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) September 20, 2018

In a tweet, only minutes later, DCPS said that the Code Red lockdown was lifted.

Ed White Parents: Code Red lifted. All students and staff are safe. Dismissal in progress. We will provide more details via phone message. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) September 20, 2018

