DCPS, DOH offering flu shots for students

The vaccines will be offered Monday through Friday between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the flu virus has become even more important.

To help combat the flu virus this season, Duval County Public Schools is partnering with the Department of Health to offer in-school flu shots at schools beginning Nov. 30.

The vaccines will be offered Monday through Friday between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18.

Organizers say DOH medical professionals will set up a clinic at different schools each day.

In preparation for this initiative, schools have been in the process of distributing parent consent forms. Flu shots will only be offered to students who have a signed form from a parent or guardian, according to DCPS.

School officials say students are not required to get a flu shot. However, parents who would like for their child to participate are encouraged to contact their child’s school to learn when the clinic will be set up.

For more information be sure to read the Flu Vaccine Fact Sheet for children from the Duval County Medical Society.