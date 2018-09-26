Original reports about a small toy being lodged in a toddler's throat are being clarified by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

15-month-old Malik Baker died on Friday after he was rushed from daycare Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Academy on the Westside.

A DCF report summary said on Monday the child was pronounced dead after "swallow[ing] a small toy."

On Wednesday, DCF's updated summary stated "he became unresponsive at his daycare" and "although initial reports suggest he may have where he swallowed a small toy, nothing was found in the child's airway."

According to the Incident report from DCF, daycare staff said they witnessed Malik playing with a yellow toy described as being "too large for him to swallow" had been taken away from him just a few minutes before he began coughing. Malik went unresponsive and daycare staff conducted a mouth sweep with their fingers and did not find anything in his mouth.

Baker's aunt told First Coast News the daycare called her around 11 a.m. to say Baker choked on a toy and was being rushed to the hospital.

Amber Lee, the baby's mother, has raised questions about what happened to her baby because she knew doctors did not find a toy lodged inside her child.

Lee told First Coast News staff told her they stepped away for a "few minutes" and found him not breathing.

Tip Top has declined several times to provide a comment to First Coast News. DCF and JSO's investigation in Baker's death remains ongoing.

The DCF report also states that there have been at least 10 reports involving Malik's family.

