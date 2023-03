Police say Shadae O Williams was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt and black biker shorts and is approximately 5-feet and 6-inches tall.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen on Sunday evening.

DBPD says Shadae O Williams. 18, was last seen at her residence in Daytona Beach around 5 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt and black biker shorts and is approximately 5-feet and 6-inches tall.

Police say is considered missing and endangered at this time.

If you know where she is, or have contact with her, police are asking you to contact notify law enforcement immediately.