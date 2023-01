Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school.

Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes.