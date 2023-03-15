St. Johns day care teacher faces charges for aggravated child abuse

The daycare facility, Kiddie Academy of St Johns, said in a statement they were told the teacher "acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures".

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A daycare teacher has been arrested and faces charges, according to the day care center. AAryanna Gilmore, 21, was arrested on Monday.

The daycare facility, Kiddie Academy of St Johns, said in a statement they were told the teacher "acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures" which was then reported. Gilmore is facing charges for aggravated child abuse and child abuse. She is no longer employed at the school.

Read the full statement from Kiddie Academy of St Johns:

On March 13, 2023, in relation to an injury sustained by a child in our program, we became aware that a staff member acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures and our core values. The matter was reported and investigated by the appropriate authorities. As a result of their investigation, the supervising teacher was formally charged in the matter. The teacher is no longer employed at the academy.

We are a local, family-owned independent business and care deeply about the children in our care and our community. There is nothing more important than creating a nurturing and safe environment for the children in our care, and their families – it is our life’s commitment.