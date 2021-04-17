Live updates: Brooklyn Center declares Saturday curfew following unrest, 136 arrested Friday night

Officials with Minnesota's Operation Safety Net now say a combined 136 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn Center following multiple dispersal orders to clear out

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 5:38 p.m. Church members hold prayer 'sing-a-long' among protests

Members of the Kenyan Community Seventh-day Adventist Church located next to the Brooklyn Center Police Department joined together for a prayer "sing-a-long," praying for the safety of protesters in the streets.

Dozens of church members from the Kenyan Community Church next to the #BrooklynCenter police department are holding a prayer “sing-a-long” in the streets to support the protestors and pray for their safety. A church community thrust into a social movement right out their window. pic.twitter.com/RHnyyncQnz — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) April 17, 2021

4:55 p.m. Governor Tim Walz responds to allegations of police harassment toward journalists

Some journalists covering Brooklyn Center protests alleged officers have harassed and assaulted them despite a temporary restraining order issued Friday, prohibiting police at these protests from arresting journalists or using force against them. Following these allegations, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announcing on Twitter he had convened a meeting with media and law enforcement to find a path to move forward, protecting journalists covering civil unrest.

A free press is foundational to our democracy. Reporters worked tirelessly during this tumultuous year to keep Minnesotans informed.



I convened a meeting today with media and law enforcement to determine a better path forward to protect the journalists covering civil unrest. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 17, 2021

Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol released a statement announcing MSP will not photograph journalists or credentials but will continue to check media credentials to prevent journalists from being detained "longer than is necessary."

4:35 p.m. Brooklyn Center issues curfew

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has issued a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. This action follows six nights of unrest outside Brooklyn Center PD after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by former officer Kim Potter.

4:30 p.m. Law enforcement publish Friday night's arrests

After a day of mostly peaceful protesting, escalating tensions Friday night led law enforcement to clear crowds outside Brooklyn Center PD and make arrests.

Officials with Minnesota's Operation Safety Net (OSN) now say a combined 136 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn Center following multiple dispersal orders to clear the area.

Officials held a press conference early Saturday morning outlining their response to sustained protests six nights after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a former Brooklyn Center police officer.

While law enforcement leaders say they had hoped to continue facilitating the more peaceful elements of Friday's demonstrations with a more distanced approach, there were pockets of aggressive behavior that posed a threat to officers, as well as attempts to breach the station's outer ring of fencing, which spurred action from law enforcement to clear the immediate area.

There were a total of 136 arrests on Friday night related to the civil unrest during the protests. They include:

• Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office: 47

• Minnesota State Patrol: 89

• Zero journalists were arrested. — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 17, 2021

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said throughout the night, and particularly from 8 p.m. onward, officers came under threat from a variety of new individuals who began to approach and contest the area around the police department with items like baseball bats, plywood, shields and "liquid products."

There were reports of some protesters shaking the perimeter fencing, while lobbing objects over the fence at officers on the other side.

Harrington outlined how attempts to breach the outermost ring of fencing by more belligerent protesters were handled with some amount of restraint, with officers repairing the breach and backing off rather than immediately proceeding to clear the area around the station.

Nevertheless, Harrington says more violent protesters continued to contest the area around the perimeter fencing, which led to law enforcement issuing roughly three dispersal orders, followed by a command to clear and secure the area surrounding the police department, which led to some arrests.

"This is a night that should have been about Daunte Wright ... recognizing his death and the tragedy that that is. Tearing down a fence, coming armed to a protest, is not in my mind fitting a peaceful protest," Harrington said.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson echoed that sentiment saying, "We need to grieve. We don't need to have more problems with deputies hurt, with officers hurt."

Officials have since released a video illustrating the types of gear, weapons, and munitions brought to the protest by certain attendees.