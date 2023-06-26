David & Associates announces death of Dr. Joel David

David & Associates says David was a visionary leader and entrepreneur dedicated his life to building and nurturing David & Associates and D5 Teeth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — David & Associates has announced the death of Dr. Joel David.

The company says David died on June 24 and his untimely death has "left an indelible void in our hearts and the business community"

"Under his guidance and unwavering commitment, the company flourished, becoming a prominent player in the industry and earning a reputation for excellence and innovation," said David & Associates in a press release.

David & Associates and D5 Teeth will continue its operations, honoring David’s memory by preserving the legacy he built.