June 18 is not just Julia Murphy's birthday. It's also the day her mother was killed.

Julia White Burgess was murdered June 18, 1990 after a man started shooting inside a GMAC payment center.

It was considered one of the first workplace mass shootings in U.S history. Ten people died, including the shooter who turned the gun on himself.

Starting Thursday, FSCJ is presenting the play "Repossessions: Mass Shooting in Baymeadows" by FSCJ professor and author Tim Gilmore. The play is based off witness, victim and first responder accounts.

Julia Murphy doesn't understand the point of revisiting that day in the form of a play.

“Who wants to go sit and watch everybody’s grief on what they had to do that day, and how they felt that day?" Murphy asked. "What are you going to do, cry the whole time?"

Murphy’s two nieces were waiting in the car outside at the time of the shooting. Julia Burgess was the first of several killed before the gunman took his own life.

Director Ken McCulough talked to First Coast News during a podcast earlier in the week.

“When they find out that it’s actually giving voice to those people that were affected by it and are still affected by it in a respectful way, I think that takes a lot of the edge off," McCulough said.

Murphy doesn't see the historical value of the play, however.

“Well then pick up a book," she said. "I don’t see how you’re going to get that out of a play, you’re going to hear history, history of what? What people did that day and how it went? It went crappy."

Murphy also criticized Gilmore for not touching base with her about the play prior to production.

Gilmore apologized to Murphy, but not for the play. In a subsequent Facebook post, he wrote:

"The last few days, I have received messages from people I did not know to contact sooner. I received messages from survivors and family members of survivors of people the shooter killed the weekend before that horrible Monday. I'm meeting with them this upcoming week. I will record their stories, I'll get them right, I'll make sure they feel the respect and dignity and sensitivity to which they're entitled, and their stories will join the stories of others in the book project. I WILL DO RIGHT BY THEM. I've also heard from family members of others who think I'm making profit and giving it to political organizations. To anyone suspicious of my motives, you have an invitation. Just like other oral history projects in the tradition of American literature, in the tradition of Studs Terkel and Moises Kaufman and StoryCorps, I will happily meet with you anytime, record your story, include it verbatim in the larger book project, and make sure you are happy with how your words represent you."

He added, "Theater is not all musicals. Art is not just entertainment. Literature often deals with the hardest things human beings have to deal with. That's why it's called Humanities. ... Being part of this project with FSCJ DramaWORKS has been the most powerful artistic experience of my life. Anyone who feels excluded from that experience, I invite you to become part of it and make your words part of it. The door is wide open."