KINGSLAND, Ga. — The daughter of Tony Green Jr., a man who was reportedly shot and killed by a former Kingsland police officer, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former officer and the city.

Green's daughter, a minor identified in the lawsuit as "T.G.," filed the lawsuit through her friend and guardian Wendi Lattany, the lawsuit says.

Green, 33, was shot and killed on June 20, 2018, by then-Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Green fled from Presley and Presley pursued him and fired multiple shots at Green, killing him, according to the GBI. Presley turned himself in days later and was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff says, "Neither [Green] nor his passenger committed any act whatsoever at SP Food Mart to give Defendant Presley reasonable suspicion to pursue, investigate, follow or detain either Decedent or his passenger."

The plaintiff is asking the court for a judgment "equal to the full value of the life of [Green]."

The full lawsuit can be read below.

