Daughter hopes someone can help reclaim mother's cremated remains mailed to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Amy Redford is putting out what she calls an "urgent plea."

Has anyone seen the box containing her mother's cremated remains? It's missing, and all she wants is to get it back.

Her story begins Sept. 9 when Redford, who lives in La Grange, Ky., sent a box through the U.S. Postal Service to what she thought was her sister's address in Jacksonville. It bore a bright red label saying "CREMATED REMAINS." The next day it was delivered to that address, an apartment at The Club at Charter Pointe at 5501 N. University Club Blvd.

One problem, though: Her sister had moved, and Redford said she didn't know that.

Redford said postal inspectors and the apartment manager have been diligent and responsive, and through them she's pieced together what they know of the story.

She tells it this way: The tenant took the box when the mail carrier knocked on the door, but she seemed in a hurry and said she was taking an online test. Later, after realizing the package wasn't mean for her, she put it outside her door so the carrier could get it.

Now it's gone.

Redford said she doesn't blame anyone. She's just hoping that a Good Samaritan will hear her story and help.

"Getting the word out as much as possible is my best strategy, so that’s sort of what I’ve been hoping for," Redford said. "Somebody might see something, somebody might know something."

She said she's written to both Florida U.S. senators, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell's office.

She's sent emails to trash companies in Jacksonville, who've pledged to keep an eye out for the package.

And she's had many conversations with the Postal Service in Kentucky. “They have done an amazing job here, they literally have been in contact with me every single day," she said. "As a matter of fact, I now have the postmaster’s cellphone number.”

Postal Service spokesperson Carol Hunt, in an emailed statement, said the agency is doing everything it can to find the package.

"The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers," the statement said. "In this instance, we first wish to offer our condolences to the family and a sincere apology for the unintended delay in delivering this important package. We are keenly aware of the sensitivity of this matter and are focused on ensuring the package is located as quickly as possible. The Postal Service is taking every possible step to resolve this issue. We have been in contact with the customer and will continue to reach out to them regularly to provide updates. We regret that the package has not yet been located, but we will continue our vigilance to resolve the matter."

Redford's mother, Catherine Elizabeth Mays, died at age 77.

“I just want to put her in peace," Redford said, tearing up over the phone. “I don’t want my mother to end up in some landfill somewhere.”

She's asking people to contact the post office if they know anything about the missing package.

"At this point, my trail is starting to run cold," she said. "I’m getting really worried.”