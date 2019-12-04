June 18 is not just Julia Murphy's birthday, but also the day her mother was killed.

Julies Burgess was killed June 18, 1990 after a man started shooting inside a GMAC Payment Center.

It was considered one of the first workplace mass shootings in U.S history.

According to author Tim Gilmore, who wrote about the shootings, 12 people died, including the shooter who turned the gun on himself.

Starting Thursday, FSCJ is offering the play "Repossessions: Mass Shooting" in Baymeadows based off of a book by Gilmore. Gilmore recently changed the name of his book and the play which included the name of the shooter.

Julia Murphy doesn't understand the point of revisiting that day in the form of a play.

“Who wants to go sit and watch everybody’s grief on what they had to do that day and how they felt that day, what are you going to do cry the whole time," Murphy said.

Murphy’s two nieces were waiting in the car outside at the time of the shooting. Julia was the first of several killed before the gunman took his own life.

The play "Repossessions: Mass Shootings" in Baymeadows is based off witness and victim accounts.

Director Ken McCulough talked to First Coast News during a podcast earlier in the week.

“When they find out that it’s actually giving voice to those people that were affected by it and are still affected by it in a respectful way, I think that takes a lot of the edge off," McCulough said.

For those that say, 'it’s history,' Murphy hopes others go elsewhere.

“Well then pick up a book," she said. "I don’t see how you’re going to get that out of a play, you’re going to hear history, history of what, what people did that day and how it went, it went crappy."

Murphy also criticized Gilmore for not touching base with her family about the play prior to production.

Gilmore did apologize to Murphy earlier in the day. Murphy still does not understand the meaning behind the play.