Every week while the Jaguars players are winning on the field, the fans are winning on Twitter.

Sure, the tweets may have been better when we were bad and losing, but I'll take the trade-off.

Here are the best tweets from Sunday's 20-15 victory over the New York Giants:

(If you are having difficulty viewing the tweets on your mobile phone, try opening the page on your desktop. Sorry.)

This was tweeted by Alfie Crow a little more than three hours before game time.

If you want to see a murder today, Ereck Flowers is going to try to block Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. — Harry Montana (@AlfieBCC) September 9, 2018

It was well predicted. This was tweeted an hour into the game with the Jaguars constantly pressuring Eli Manning:

Jaguars rotating Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Taven Bryan, and Lerentee McCray over Ereck Flowers pic.twitter.com/XJ5IkG1u33 — med (@medBCB) September 9, 2018

Visual evidence:

Ereck Flowers’ blocking technique is impeccable pic.twitter.com/ze6oXSgQie — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) September 9, 2018

Saquon Barkley's NFL debut was highly anticipated by many. Outside of the one long impressive touchdown run, the Jaguars held him in check.

Saquon Barkley tries to dance on his first NFL carry and Calais Campbell says he’s not ready to tango. Tackled for a loss. #Jaguars — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 9, 2018

The Jaguars committed 11 penalties for 119 yards and still won. Here's an illegal facemask tackle by Yannick Ngakoue that made me cringe watching:

Mortal Kombat finishing moves aren’t as violent as this pic.twitter.com/zn6ds8z7wf — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 9, 2018

Myles Jack was nominated for AFC Defensive Player of the Week this week after his 10 tackle, interception and touchdown performance.

Jack returned an interception for a pick-6 late in the game to give the Jaguars a more comfortable cushion. Thankfully there was less gray area in this turnover than in his last.

**every Jaguar fan sarcastically, in unison**

MYLES JACK WASN’T DOWN. — Joel Walkowski! (@theWALKOWSKI) September 9, 2018

Speaking of Myles Jack not being down, the Jaguars play the Patriots in an AFC Championship game rematch at TIAA Bank Field Sunday at 4 p.m., which means:

If you saw a funny tweet from the game that I should add, @ me on Twitter @ndywillis.

© 2018 WTLV