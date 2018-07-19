A local youth travel softball team, the 16-U Jacksonville Storm Girls Fastpitch, is being stripped of its national title.

According to Triple Crown Sports, the team played two age-ineligible players in the semis and then one in the championship game. Both were over the legal age to play in this age group.

The team is coached by Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis, whose daughter plays on the team. Triple Crown Sports hosts a national championship in fast pitch softball.

"During the game it came to our attention that the Jacksonville Storm had some illegal players on their roster and were playing in the game," Glory Adkins coach Jack Fultz said. "I have been doing it like this for 15 years and I have never seen this happen. I've never seen it at this level."

"This is one of the top 3 tournaments for fast pitch softball in the country. It is invite only," Fultz said.

The Scrap Yard Internationals and Glory Adkins Gold of Texas were declared the Triple Crown USA National Champions in 16 Open after the title was strip from the Jacksonville Storm.

“I cant compare it to anything in the 30 years of coaching. There is no reason for it. I am almost as proud of my girls for coming in 2nd because we lost that game as I could be for them today to be called the champions of the tournament because they did it as age eligible players," Glory Texas founder Dan Adkins said.

First Coast News was unable to reach Davis for a comment.

A statement posted to the Jacksonville Storm website reads:

`The Jacksonville Storm Softball Organization is saddened that our 16U was out of compliance with the requirements that have been established by Triple Crown Sports. The Jacksonville Storm 16U team openly prepared a summer roster that was full of 2019 and 2020 graduates in order to compete in a showcase mentality. All season the Jacksonville Storm 16U team has played showcase softball built around graduation year. This team, like so many others, has played in prestigious showcases this season that support female athletes playing in this manner. After speaking with the top organizations over the last 24 hours that offer competitive softball events and leaders of the top showcases they are appreciative of our proactive measures to contact them to explain the recent occurrence. The Jacksonville Storm 16U accepts the recommendations set forth by Triple Crown Sports. Additionally, we agree that the ownership of this misunderstanding is directly on the coaching staff that has been sensitive and sincerely apologetic for their lack of understanding. The Jacksonville Storm understands the magnitude of Triple Crown Sports and their ability to offer high quality events for female athletes. The Jacksonville Storm will work tirelessly to mend our relationship with TC Sports in order to compete in their events starting in August 2019. The Jacksonville Storm 16U stands remorseful and should have done a better job with reviewing event criteria. Our 16U national team was excited to attend this prestigious event and with the goal of getting better. While winning championships reflect outstanding accomplishments, the greater opportunity was for our female athletes to play alongside some of the best players in the nation with the goal of improving their skills for college exposure. The Jacksonville Storm has great respect for Triple Crown Sports and appreciates their professionalism through recent interactions and conversations. As always, the Jacksonville Storm will continue to stand strong as one of the best organizations in Florida and throughout the Southeast. Additionally, we will continue to provide the best product on and off the field and work to repair our prestigious perception. With this said, we will be providing intensive training for all teams under our umbrella to ensure that we better understand the dynamics associated with building rosters in order to compete in all events. Our goal of assisting female athletes fulfill their aspirations by playing at the collegiate level will continue. Once again, The Jacksonville Storm is apologetic for not having a better understanding of the rules and regulations established by TC Sports and taking the focus off of female athletes.Congratulations to Scrap Yard International and Texas Glory on their accomplishment this past week.'

According to Triple Crown Sports, the Jacksonville Storm face the following punishments:

The Jacksonville Storm organization will be banned from 2018-2019 Triple Crown events and will be reinstated only after TC’s review of future organizational controls.

The coaches of that particular squad are subject to the same ban regardless of which organization they are coaching.

The players who were not of age will be banned during the same period and may not play with any TC team.

Triple Crown is asking other governing bodies to honor that same ban period.

