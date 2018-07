Secretary of State Brian Kemp beat Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the GOP runoff for Georgia governor, according to a report from the New York Times.

Kemp, who is backed by President Trump, will face Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee, in the November general election.

Kemp held a wide lead in the runoff over his Cagle, according to the publication.

