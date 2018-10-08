Early voting starts this week for many counties on the First Coast for the August 28 election.

Below is the early voting dates:

Duval County: August 13 to August 26

Bradford County: August 13 to August 26

Putnam County: August 16 to August 25

Baker County: August 16 to August 25

Nassau County: August 17 to August 25

Clay County: August 18 to August 25

St. Johns County: August 18 to August 25

Union County: August 18 to August 25

The deadline to register to vote was July 30.

