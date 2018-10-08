Early voting starts next week for many counties on the First Coast for the August 28 election.

Below is the early voting dates:

  • Duval County: August 13 to August 26
  • Bradford County: August 13 to August 26
  • Putnam County: August 16 to August 25
  • Baker County: August 16 to August 25
  • Nassau County: August 17 to August 25
  • Clay County: August 18 to August 25
  • St. Johns County: August 18 to August 25
  • Union County: August 18 to August 25

The deadline to register to vote was July 30.

