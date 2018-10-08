Early voting starts next week for many counties on the First Coast for the August 28 election.
Below is the early voting dates:
- Duval County: August 13 to August 26
- Bradford County: August 13 to August 26
- Putnam County: August 16 to August 25
- Baker County: August 16 to August 25
- Nassau County: August 17 to August 25
- Clay County: August 18 to August 25
- St. Johns County: August 18 to August 25
- Union County: August 18 to August 25
The deadline to register to vote was July 30.
