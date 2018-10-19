JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is Friday so we are celebrating our STEM Student of the Week!

This week it is Andrew Huber at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School in Nassau County. He is in the seventh grade and he is a budding engineer!

Andrew competes on the robotics team and not only does he build the robots, but he programs them as well!

His nominator says he is relentless when it comes to figuring out complicated technology and spends hours each week working on creating these robots.

Here is his advice to any students out there that may be struggling in school:

"You get out of something that you put into it," he said. "So make sure you study hard and pray about things, because if you are struggling with things and you start studying, you will be able to get it."

When he is older, Andrew would like to be some type of engineer but he is trying to decide between aeronautics and robotics engineering.

A big congratulations to Andrew Huber at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School in Nassau County for being our STEM Student of the week!

