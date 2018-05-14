The Duval School Board named three semifinalists it will interview this week for the superintendent’s job.

The board unanimously selected Diana Greene, current Manatee superintendent; Erick Pruitt, area superintendent of Houston schools, and Michael Dunsmores, superintendent of Wayne County schools in North Carolina.

The board will now hold daily interviews with the finalists, who will also meet staff and tour the district later this week.

A board decision on Duval’s next superintendent could come as early as 4 p.m. Friday, when the board meets in public at the board headquarters to discuss all the finalists.

Board chairwoman Paula Wright said she was discouraging board comments on their selection until after they had all been interviewed by the board.

The finalist candidates are:

• Michael Dunsmore, superintendent of 19,600-student Wayne County Public Schools in North Carolina with a budget of $194 million. Prior to that he led a smaller district in North Carolina that was devastated by a hurricane, flattening a middle school and the district building. He also was a former special educator and wrestling coach.

• Diana Greene, superintendent of 49,000-student Manatee County Schools with a budget of $886 million. She helped convince voters to approve a half-cent sales tax and a 1-mill increase in property taxes. She has been a deputy superintendent in Marion County and began her career teaching at Mamie Agnes Jones, a high-poverty elementary school in Duval County.

• Erick Pruitt, an area superintendent of 215,000-student Houston Independent Schools, which has an annual budget of $1.5 billion. He has been with the district since 2014 and before that was a top administrator and principal in Chicago public schools.

