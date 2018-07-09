JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will give her first State of the Schools Address Friday morning.

This State of the Schools event is going to happen at the Prime Osborne Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville around 11:30 a.m.

Greene was selected as the new superintendent back in may after a lengthy nationwide search. Right out of the gate, she's had to deal with a fatal Raines High School shooting after a football game. She's had to make sure students know how to handle an active shooter situation, as well as make sure the district is competitive and thriving.

"I don't proclaim now to be the beacon of light. I proclaim to be who I am and that's a person who is very open," she said. "A person who likes to collaborate and build relationships...so we can all be successful."

Among the issues most important to Greene are school safety, academics and bullying. She says she wants the community and administration to work together.

