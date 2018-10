A woman in her mid-20s was shot at a motel in Argyle Forest overnight Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 at 6107 Youngerman Circle.

When officers arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound and she was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect information, but police believe the suspect knew the victim.

