The woman caught on camera stealing items from outside the law offices of John M. Phillips in the Ortega neighborhood is now in police custody.

Caroline Vilone is behind bars in Bradford County, Phillips said.

According to Phillips, she stole took a Tesla charging cord and some other items from the office, located at 4230 Ortega Blvd. near St. Mark's Day School.

He said he was thankful to the sheriff's office and the public for helping track down the woman.

