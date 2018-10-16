A woman was found dead inside a home in Bartram Park Monday after her husband allegedly confessed to murdering her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office to check on the welfare of Wilford Chason's wife. Chason, 50, had told Flagler deputies that he had murdered 40-year-old Jennifer Herbert and left her in their home. He was Baker Acted when he gave this information to police.

JSO arrived at the scene at 6685 White Blossom Cir. where Herbert was found dead and foul play was suspected, according to police.

Chason is a registered sex offender and listed as a resident of the home, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

JSO is leading the investigation.

