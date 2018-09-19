JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside High School student is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot on his way to the bus stop on the Westside Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Javon Mills was walking to his bus stop around 6:15 a.m. when a black vehicle approached and opened fire, shooting Mills once in the chest. Duval County School Board Member Scott Shine said the shooting happened near San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

Mills boarded the bus with a gunshot wound and the bus driver transported him to Fire Station 22 on Jammes Road.

Shine said Mills was transported to UF Health with life-threatening injuries and was in surgery. According to Mills' father, his son is out of surgery. He was shot in the right side of the chest and suffered a collapsed lung.

RELATED | Video shows student being Tased after Westside school bus stop shooting

.@JSOPIO on Jammes Rd. scene of child shot off school bus. Student in critical condition. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/POx14AqjkI — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) September 19, 2018

17 year old shot walking to the school bus on the Westside. This is the only official statement released by #JSO who is the investigating agency. The investigation is active and ongoing. The questions listed are the questions asked by local media. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/j2TnDdzJch — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 19, 2018

Both JSO and school police remain on the scene investigating. The 21 students on board the bus also remain at the fire station and are being questioned. Parents are being contacted by the school.

DCPS said two of the students were uncooperative during questioning. One of those students tried to take the officer's taser. That student was tased and transported to Baptist Health. Both students will be arrested, DCPS said.

DCPS said they have a crisis team heading to both the Westside High School and the fire station.

WATCH THE JSO PRESS CONFERENCE:

© 2018 WTLV