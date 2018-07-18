After a four-day trial, the fate of James Colley, Jr. will be in the hands of a St. Johns County jury. They could come down with a verdict on Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, Colley's defense team presented their case by putting five witnesses on the stand, including two of Colley's sisters.

The defense rested their case by lunchtime, and during closing arguments, declared the State had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Colley is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

Colley's defense attorney Terry Shoemaker argued no planning went into the shooting deaths of Colley's estranged wife Amanda Colley and her best friend Lindy Dobbins.

"Something happened that led him into that house. I wish I knew what it was. We’ll probably never know," Colley's attorney told jurors.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton told jurors anger and resentment caused James Colley to break into the home where Amanda Colley was on August 27.

"You saw the ammunition strewn out on his bed, laid out on the floor," Dunton said. "Colley did this out of anger, not sudden anger, but resentment that Amanda had moved on."

Court officials tell First Coast News the jury will begin deliberations on Wednesday morning. The jury will be sequestered once the deliberations begin.

