Mobile users, click here to watch.

The penalty phase in the murder trial against James Colley Jr. continues Tuesday.

A 12-member jury will now decide whether or not Colley should be sentenced to death or if he should get life in prison after they found him guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the killings of his estranged wife, Amanda Colley, and her best friend, Lindy Dobbins in 2015 last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jury finds James Colley Jr. guilty on all counts in double-murder case, now faces the death penalty

Arguments from the defense and prosecution will begin Monday. It's expected to last three-to-four days.

First Coast News will be livestreaming coverage and our reporter, Julia Jenae will be live tweeting from court, which you can view by clicking here.

© 2018 WTLV