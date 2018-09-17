UPDATE - 11:52 a.m.: Family members have identified the victim as 37-year-old Andrea Washington.
_________________________________________
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation Monday morning after a woman was found dead in a home on the Northside.
JSO received a call about a medical emergency in the 12500 block of Itani Way around 12:13 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the home.
Based on observations, authorities say foul play is suspected.
Family members told First Coast News that the victim is 37-year-old Andrea Washington, a mother of three kids.
© 2018 WTLV