A third man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a viral Facebook video that showed a man entering a Jacksonville convenience store with a live alligator.

Octavious T. Moore, 46, was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after officers say he was seen in the video stepping on the head of an alligator and holding it up by its neck.

Moore was charged with illegal possession of an American alligator and animal cruelty, both charges are misdemeanors.

Two other suspects, Timothy "Robby Stratton" Barr, 28, and Scott Keene, 23, were arrested last week and are facing animal cruelty, illegal capture of a reptile and FWC charges.

Barr and Keene are due back in court Aug. 16.

FWC officers are still investigating the incident.

