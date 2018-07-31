Suspended council members Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown filed an unopposed joint motion on Monday to extend the deadline to file their dispositive motions in their federal fraud case.

The dispositive motion was due on Tuesday and is supposed to consist of discovery and evidence to support their case.

Both Browns pleaded not guilty in June to the 38-count indictment for fraud and money laundering filed by a grand jury in May against the two, which led to the suspension of their positions by Gov. Rick Scott.

The indictment, unsealed Thursday morning, stems from a $2.65 million U.S. Small Business Administration loan, obtained by Katrina Brown's family for a barbecue sauce plant on Commonwealth Avenue.

The family-owned business also obtained a $380,000 loan and a $210,000 grant from the City of Jacksonville in exchange for the promise of 56 permanent manufacturing jobs in Northwest Jacksonville. No jobs ever materialized.

READ: 2 Jacksonville City Council members indicted for fraud, money laundering

No word if the judge approved their motion.

© 2018 WTLV