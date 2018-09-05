The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for the voyeurism suspect who recorded a man using the bathroom in the Orange Park Mall on Monday.

The victim told deputies that the incident happened around noon in the men's restroom located in the mall's food court. When he sat down to use the bathroom, he said he noticed another man holding a cell phone in the stall next to him by his feet and appeared to be recording, according to the report.

The victim said he tried to grab the phone before he confronted the man in the bathroom. When he tried to grab the man by the arm, the man shoved the victim into the sink and took off.

The victim said he chased the suspect, but lost him after he went through the emergency exit by the food court, according to reports.

The victim told First Coast News that the man was a Hispanic man, early-to-mid 20s, about 5-foot-7, a bodybuilder with a blue sun tattoo on his bicep. He also described his hair to be slicked back like a "rooster tail."

No one else was inside the bathroom during the incident. The victim said his back hurt from being shoved, but no other injuries were reported.

The suspect is also being sought for battery.

If you have any information about the incident, call CCSO at 904-213-6600.

