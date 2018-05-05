ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect of a shooting at an Orange Park apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said two people got into an argument at the Cedar Bend apartments around 1 p.m. Gunfire broke out and one of the men was shot. He is in stable condition.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident.

There is an active investigation at the Cedar Bend apartments in Orange Park @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/vCKP3KRUSW — Zackary Moran (@zsmoran) May 5, 2018

CCSO said deputies are now looking for the suspect, Kraig Dontell Long Jr., 29 who reportedly ran away after the incident.

CCSO says they need your help finding a person of interest in this shooting. Name: Kraig Dontell Long — Zackary Moran (@zsmoran) May 5, 2018

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call CCSO at 904-213-6600.

© 2018 WTLV