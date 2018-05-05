ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect of a shooting at an Orange Park apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said two people got into an argument at the Cedar Bend apartments around 1 p.m. Gunfire broke out and one of the men was shot. He is in stable condition.
Deputies believe this was an isolated incident.
CCSO said deputies are now looking for the suspect, Kraig Dontell Long Jr., 29 who reportedly ran away after the incident.
If you see him or know his whereabouts, call CCSO at 904-213-6600.
