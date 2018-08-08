Officers are asking for the community's help Tuesday in identifying a woman behind an armed robbery at a Westside CVS.

The woman was caught on camera entering the CVS at 4400 San Juan Ave., July 21. Officers say she walked through the shop for a short time before approaching the register, brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and demanding money.

The employee behind the register complied and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a very light-skinned black woman between the ages of 27 and 32. She stands between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

