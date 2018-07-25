One of the suspects in the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Starke, Florida Tuesday made his first appearance before a judge.

Nineteen-year-old Jaylon Hankerson was the driver in the high-speed chase prior to the shooting, authorities said. He was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, which is a second-degree felony.

Bradford County Sheriff Deputies say there could be additional charges against Jaylon Hankerson @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/VUSFVyrwxl — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) July 25, 2018

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies got a call about three men firing shots into a home. A high-speed chase ensued when they responded, which ended in Starke. One of the suspects, identified as Devaughdre' Rogers, exited the car with a gun and two deputies opened fire at him and killed him. Rogers was 20.

The third suspect remains on the loose.

In court, Hankerson was also placed on a $75,000 bond. If he posts bail, the judge required he wears a GPS ankle monitor and has a curfew.

Meanwhile, police released a picture of the gun that was recovered from Tuesday's shooting, saying the weapon was a rifle that's designed to look like an AK-47.

Authorities release a photo of the rifle used during the deadly officer-involved shooting in Starke. Photo: Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

