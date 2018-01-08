The suspect believed to have shot a store clerk during an armed robbery at a gas station has been arrested, according to the family of the victim.

"It's a very scary situation," said Jayshree Sharma.

Sharma was not at the store when her husband, Vipin, was shot July 25, but she said the family is traumatized.

The bullet is still lodged in his pelvic area. "Somebody just shot him in his gut, and everything's messed up in his body, and there's a lot of reactions to it. Lot of rehab to do," Sharma said.

Vipin is currently in the ICU, in physical therapy.

Family members said the shooter was arrested. JSO released surveillance pictures of someone they said is the same man, but look to be from different robberies.

"He has robbed other places as well," said Sharma.

Cedric Moore is tired of hearing of the violence against store clerks. "After the man already gave you the money, you shoot the man, for what? Brownie points?" said Moore.

Another gas station on the Westside, Melvin's Gas and Smoke, was hit overnight. One man was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four men are suspected of robbing the employees as they were closing the shop.

JSO is not identifying the suspect in the BP robbery and will not confirm if he has been caught. They said it will interfere with the investigation.

The Sharma family said they do not know if they'll keep working at the gas station. They are waiting for Vipin to recover.

