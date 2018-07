A suspect caught on camera stealing around $600 from a Jacksonville Beach hotel has been found Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The suspect could be seen on surveillance July 21 stealing money from a register at the Holiday Inn Express on Beach Boulevard.

Officers said they have identified, located and interviewed the suspect. Charges are pending.

