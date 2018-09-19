JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside High School student is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot on his way to the bus stop on the Westside Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the student was walking to his bus stop around 6:15 a.m. when a black vehicle approached and opened fire, shooting the student once in the chest. Duval County School Board Member Scott Shine said the shooting happened near San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

The student boarded the bus with a gunshot wound and the bus driver transported him to Fire Station 22 on Jammes Road.

Shine said the student was transported to UF Health with life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

Both JSO and school police remain on the scene investigating. The 21 students on board the bus also remain at the fire station and are being questioned. Parents are being contacted by the school.

DCPS said they have a crisis team heading to both the Westside High School and the fire station.

