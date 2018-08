A St. Augustine man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Valaro, 37, was arrested after the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of Valaro's residence, which included his cell phone containing the obscene images.

After the investigation, Valaro was interviewed by detectives and admitted to downloading images and videos of child pornography on a regular basis.

© 2018 WTLV