The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who shot six people on Sunday, just a half a mile away from TIAA Bank Field where thousands of fans were gathered to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans. Three were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
JSO reported that several shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. near A. Philip Randolph and Pippin Street. The victims, who were standing outside of a laundry mat, included five men and one woman ranging in the ages of 20 to 70 years old, according to JSO. They were all rushed to the hospital.
The suspect drove off in a silver or gray, four-door sedan. JSO said there were at least two people inside.
Though the shooting happened before the game, JSO didn't link it with the shooting. There were no incidents reported during the game.
Both Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Rick Scott expressed their condolences on Twitter.
Watch the JSO press conference below:
If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.