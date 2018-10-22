The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who shot six people on Sunday, just a half a mile away from TIAA Bank Field where thousands of fans were gathered to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans. Three were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

JSO reported that several shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. near A. Philip Randolph and Pippin Street. The victims, who were standing outside of a laundry mat, included five men and one woman ranging in the ages of 20 to 70 years old, according to JSO. They were all rushed to the hospital.

The suspect drove off in a silver or gray, four-door sedan. JSO said there were at least two people inside.

6 People Shot - #Jacksonville



-900 blk of A Philip Randolph

-Ages 20’s - 70’s

-3 critical

-Shot from passenger side of vehicle

-Victims were outside on the sidewalk

-Suspect vehicle is a silver/grey 4 door sedan



Call 904-630-0500 with info or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/Ye1BmkVi0j — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Though the shooting happened before the game, JSO didn't link it with the shooting. There were no incidents reported during the game.

Both Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Rick Scott expressed their condolences on Twitter.

I was briefed by @JSOPIO earlier today when this incident happened & updated by Fire Chief on the victims. Briefings continue with the Sheriff as they investigate. Join me in praying for victims fighting to live. https://t.co/QH4KO7hngn — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) October 21, 2018

Just spoke with @JSOPIO Sheriff Mike Williams about the shooting in Jacksonville. I offered any state resources they may need. Our law enforcement officers are working hard to keep people safe. Please continue to listen to their announcements and updates — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 21, 2018

Watch the JSO press conference below:

If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

