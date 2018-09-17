The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released several 911 calls from the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting at a Madden tournament that killed three people, including the shooter, and injured 11 others last month.

READ MORE: Three dead, 11 injured in mass shooting during Madden tournament at the Jacksonville Landing

Frantic voices and confusion can be heard within the 11 calls released as dispatch tried to piece together what was happening. Several of the phone calls came from folks who were from out of state.

Caller: "Go, go, go, go, go... oh god, the victim is right in front of him! ... We got to go. We got to go. People just got shot."

Phone loses connection.

Dispatcher: "Woah."

Callers told police that they heard around six shots and that several people were shot. One caller told police that two victims were shot in the head.

Dispatch: "Do you know where they were shot?"

Caller: "They are all on the floor."

Dispatch: "No, where on their body?"

Caller: "In the head, one, two in the head. Two in the head."

The security guard called police as he saw people running and hiding.

Security guard: "I saw some people running, they told me they are running because of the shooting."

One of the phone calls plays back a conversation between dispatch and a caller who was shot in the leg, frantic as his leg starts to lose feeling.

Dispatch: "Did they [the shooter] walk up to you?"

Caller: "No, it was at an event... I don't know what happened. I wasn't paying attention. I just heard gunshots."

Dispatch: "Was it a stray bullet that hit you?"

Caller: "Yes, I think so." Caller grunts in pain. "I need someone to hurry up! I'm losing feeling in my leg! I need someone to hurry up!"

Dispatch: "I'm sending some help to you, ok. I need you to stay on the line with me."

Caller: "Ahh, I need you to hurry up, please!"

The caller can be heard breathing heavily as he tries to calm himself down. Sirens can be heard in the background. He continues to talk to dispatch, telling her what he is wearing and his location. Shortly after, he was able to receive help.

A couple callers told police that they were hiding. One said he was hiding in the bathroom of Chicago Pizza with 15 other people. Another caller attending the tournament said he ran to the nearby YMCA with several five Madden players.

Dispatch: "None of you are hurt are you?"

Caller: "No, one dude has blood on his jacket though and that's what makes me paranoid."

Dispatch: "Is he shot?"

Caller: "No, I don't think so, but he definitely has blood on him."

Dispatch: "Ok, ask him if it's his or somebody else's. I need to. know so I can get help to him."

Caller: "He already said it isn't his ... oh my god, man."

The callers were asked to describe the suspect, later identified as a participant in the tournament, David Katz, 24. They told dispatch that he was wearing a blue plaid shirt and sunglasses.

READ MORE: Jacksonville Landing mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

© 2018 WTLV